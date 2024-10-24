Three great Award-winning headphone deals (and four to avoid for now)

After months of strenuous testing, the What Hi-Fi? Awards 2024 winners have been revealed . One of the most highly contested categories – wireless headphones – is full of some of the best wireless earbuds and headphones we’ve ever tested, making all of them worthy of earning a spot on your shortlist.

With that in mind, we’ve taken the liberty of checking their current prices, to see if there are any worth snapping up right now. But we’re not about mindless consumerism – if there are products that have been considerably cheaper in the past, then we’ll let you know if it’s best to wait until sales events like Black Friday roll around again. We wouldn’t want any buyer’s remorse creeping in, after all.

Without any further ado, here are some of the best headphone deals worth snapping up (and some to avoid for the time being):

Three great headphone deals

Sony WF-C510

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

Sony's latest entry-level true wireless earbuds punch well above their modest price tag. Their sound has evolved from previous models, offering enhanced richness, body, and improved clarity in the upper frequencies, and their performance is balanced, expressive, and detailed, bringing out the best in vocals and instruments alike. Despite their affordable status, these comfortable earbuds offer premium features like multipoint Bluetooth, making them a standout choice for budget-conscious music lovers, and worthy Award winners for all these reasons, and more.

Despite having no historically lower price (given their recent release), these earbuds are still a superb buy at their launch price, offering incredible value for money. If you’re after solid performance and aren’t fussed about the lack of active noise cancelling, the WF-C510 is a must-buy.

Sony WF-C510, £55 on Amazon With a newer Bluetooth version, longer battery life and new ambient mode, the C510 are real improvements on their class-leading predecessors. The ambient mode isn't quite as effective as we would like, and they do feel a bit cheap. But with a fun, energetic sound and bursting feature set, these are the best budget buds you can buy.

What Hi-Fi? Awards Winner

Five Stars

Austrian Audio Hi-X25BT

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

Austrian Audio's wireless debut showcases the company’s studio heritage in spectacular fashion. The sound is remarkably pristine, offering exceptional detail, dynamics and tonal accuracy that bring recordings to life. While they may lack noise cancelling, these comfortable headphones excel in pure musical enjoyment, delivering particularly impressive control, definition and precision across frequencies. Their versatility between professional and personal use adds extra value to an already impressive package too, with practically any connectivity option one could wish for – including the ability to use them wired without the need to power them on.

As for why this is a good time to snap a pair up? They’re currently available for £129, which is only a smidge higher than their record-low price of £123, which they reached back in March. With an overall historically average price of £136 on Amazon, it’s hard to dissuade anyone from nabbing them at their current offer price.

Get the What Hi-Fi? Newsletter The latest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news, reviews, buying advice and deals, direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Austrian Audio Hi-X25BT was £139.99 now £129 at Amazon (save £10.99) Austrian Audio’s first foray into the Bluetooth realm has been a sonic success. The Hi-X25BT offer sparkling sonic clarity, ample detail and a genuine sense of fun, and at a competitive price.

What Hi-Fi? Awards Winner

Five Stars

Sony WF-1000XM5

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

Sony’s flagship earbuds represent a significant evolution in Sony's acclaimed series, and continue to offer one of the best true wireless earbud experiences that money can buy. While bass might be slightly more restrained than previous models, they confidently compensate with unprecedented clarity, detail, and insight. The redesigned form factor enhances comfort without compromising their excellent noise-cancelling capabilities, and overall, for listeners seeking the ultimate in wireless audio precision, transparency and refinement, Sony’s offering continues to set a formidable benchmark.

You can currently nab the WF-1000XM5 in a rather fetching silver hue on Amazon for a few pennies under £193, which isn’t too far off its historically low Amazon price of £189. This is currently the cheapest place to buy these earbuds in the UK, with other retailers like Argos still listing them at a considerably higher price of £219.99.

Sony WF-1000XM5 was £259 now £195.58 (save £63.42)

Sony's five-star WF-1000XM5 wireless earbuds sound unbelievably clear, detailed and refined. They also pack in some of the most extensive features available for the price. Few rivals can match them for sound quality, and this new low price (for the black pair) only makes them more attractive.

What Hi-Fi? Awards Winner

Five Stars

Four headphone deals to avoid (for now)

Sony WH-1000XM5

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

Widely regarded as one of the absolute best wireless headphones for most people, Sony's reimagined flagship headphones demonstrate that change can be positive. While its design tangent may have divided opinion during its launch, the sonic improvements it brings to the table are undeniable – offering enhanced clarity, precision, and detail across all frequencies. Their musical presentation combines beautifully with class-leading noise cancelling, excellent call quality, and comprehensive features to create a premium package that continues Sony's dominance in the wireless headphone market.

Having lavished it with praise though, we’d say that this isn’t the best time to pick up a pair. Currently listed on Amazon at just under £299 (or £274.08 for the silver variant), they’re a long way off from their record-low price of £239, which they reached in January. Not only that, but they were down to £259 just a few weeks ago, making the current price hard to stomach. Our recommendation? Wait for Black Friday to pull the trigger, as there’s a very, very strong chance that the current price will plummet back to a more favourable level once again.

Sony WH-1000XM5 £380 £274.08 at Amazon (save £104.92)

If you're looking for a pair of premium wireless noise-cancelling headphones look no further. The fantastic Sony HW-1000XM5 set the sonic benchmark at this price and have the specifications and features to offer a complete package.

What Hi-Fi? Awards Winner

Five Stars

Bowers & Wilkins Pi8

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

B&W's top-tier wireless earbuds justify their premium positioning with exceptional audio performance. Their new driver technology delivers remarkable clarity, sophistication and detail, while practical features like effective noise cancelling ensure they excel in daily use. Though the price tag is substantial, the sound quality puts them in a class of their own, making them a worthy option for discerning listeners who are willing to pay for the undeniably superb experience that they provide.

On that note, we wouldn’t hold it against anyone willing to grab these earbuds at their current full price. Given their recent launch, it’s too early to expect any discounts, and if you’ve been waiting to treat yourself to one of the best wireless earbud listening experiences around, we’re certainly not going to discourage you. Having said that, there’s something to be said for exercising patience and holding out for Black Friday if you can, as we do see examples of other Bower & Wilkins headphones going on sale.

Bowers & Wilkins Pi8 £349 at Amazon The Pi8 are pricier than your average wireless earbuds but sonically they perform levels above – the detail and refinement on show are breathtaking. Add useful features, solid ANC and the fact they’re nice to use and comfortable, and you’ve got buds that rival brands should take notice of.

What Hi-Fi? Awards Winner

Five Stars

Sony WF-C700N

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

Occupying a sweet spot in Sony's lineup, these wireless earbuds combine premium-like performance with everyday practicality. Their sound strikes an excellent balance between detail, dynamics, and musicality, while the noise cancelling performs admirably for the price point. The compact, well-thought-out design and strong feature set make them a natural choice in this competitive segment, making them worthy Award winners.

Given their current fairly palatable just-shy-of £79 price tag, you could very well pick them up now without much guilt, especially as their average Amazon price hovers around the £86 mark. They have been as low as £67 though, and weren’t far off that price back in August, which means that Black Friday could bring a further discount worth waiting for.

Sony WF-C700N was £99 now £78.40 at Amazon (save £20.60)

Five-star review? Check. What Hi-Fi? Award winner? Check? Product of the year in their category? Oh yes. This is possibly the lowest the Sony WF-C700N are ever going to be, so there's never been a better time to grab the amazingly affordable wireless earbuds. Don't miss out.

What Hi-Fi? Awards Winner

Five Stars

Sony WH-CH720N

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

These mid-range wireless headphones demonstrate Sony's knack for democratising premium features, with a sound signature that packs real authority, particularly excelling with bass-heavy genres while maintaining enough delicacy for gentler acoustic tracks. With effective noise cancelling, impressive battery stamina and robust construction, they make a compelling case for anyone seeking high-performance wireless headphones without breaking the bank.

Currently available for £77 (a decent saving on the £99 RRP), you’d be forgiven for rushing in and adding them to your basket. Having said that, they’ve been as low as £65 before (as recently as September), so if you want to squeeze the maximum possible savings, we’d recommend holding off for a little while longer.

Sony WH-CH720N wireless headphones was £99 now £77 (save £22 at Amazon)

Sony has done it again. With their pleasing build quality and punchy sound, the WH-CH720N justify their place in the market with consummate ease.

What Hi-Fi? Awards Winner

Five Stars

MORE:

Our pick of the best wireless headphones you can buy right now

These are the best audiophile headphones you can buy

We rate the best OLED TVs