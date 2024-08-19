Rewind: A fresh Rega turntable review, new Monitor Audio speakers, Google’s latest Apple TV rival and more

Welcome back to Rewind, the What Hi-Fi? team’s weekly news digest where we detail the top stories to break in the world of home cinema and hi-fi over the past seven days.

And what a week it was. Last week our experts not only delivered their final verdict on some of 2024’s biggest TVs and turntables, on top of that we saw huge product announcements from tech giant Google and hi-fi heavyweight Monitor Audio.

Here is everything you need to know.

We delivered our verdict on Hisense’s latest attempt to dethrone OLED

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi? / Netflix, Our Planet II)

Last week our team of TV reviewers delivered their final verdict on Hisense U8N TV. This is a key set for the brand, designed to show Mini LED is ready to take on OLED at the premium end of the TV market.

Sadly, while our experts found plenty to like about the set, especially comparing it in isolation to other Mini LED sets, including the Samsung QN95D and Sony Bravia 9, it didn’t quite beat rival OLEDs. Compared to the Sony A80L and LG C4, which are only slightly more expensive, the U8N’s inability to match OLED’s perfect black level proved, once again, to be a sticking point.

Read our full Hisense U8N review

Google unveiled a fresh rival to the Apple TV

(Image credit: Google)

The Google Chromecast with Google TV has been a staple feature in our best streaming stick buying guide for quite some time. In fact, one of the only devices to beat it has been the five star, more expensive Apple TV 4K. Which is why we were happy to see Google unveil a new Google TV Streamer to take the fight to Apple last week. Featuring a new box design and updated hardware, Google claims it will offer significantly better picture and sound quality than its predecessor.

Find out how it compares to the old model in our Google TV Streamer vs Chromecast guide

Our editor fell back in love with portable DACs

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

Like many of us, our editor (me), fell for the convenience of wireless audio when commuting and listening to music at work many moons ago. But that changed recently when I started using a Chord Mojo 2 mobile DAC. Find out why you should do the same in my latest feature!

Read the full story: This portable DAC helped me get my hi-fi ‘Mojo’ back

Monitor Audio unveiled new “Gold-standard” speakers

(Image credit: Monitor Audio)

Last week Monitor Audio lifted the lid on its new Gold Series 6G speakers. Why’s that exciting? First because the new speakers come mere weeks after our testers awarded the company's Studio 89 speakers a perfect five-star rating. Second because the six models in the range come with some interesting new features and hardware, including new cone technology, new drivers and completely new designs.

Read the full story: Monitor Audio Gold Series 6G speakers boast new cone technology and designs

We were reminded what a difference a cartridge makes

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

Rega’s Planar turntables have been a staple sight in our best record player guide for some time. But last week our reviewers were once again reminded how much a good cartridge can elevate any turntable’s performance when they reviewed the Rega Planar 3/Nd3. During our checks we found the new cartridge improves the Rega 3’s clarity, dynamics and precision – making an already great option for vinyl fans even better.

Read our full Rega Planar 3/Nd3 review

