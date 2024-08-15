Monitor Audio Gold Series 6G speakers boast new cone technology and designs

The Olympics might have ended, but here's another gold – the Monitor Audio Gold Series 6G speaker range. Building on over three decades of Gold Series heritage, its six models offer new cone technology, new drivers and a completely new design.

The new metal cone tech is known as Hexagonal Diaphragm Technology (HDT). Drawing on the RDT III cones from the Hyphn and the flagship Platinum Series 3G, the HDT cone uses a hexagonal pattern to disrupt symmetries in the cone breakup – Monitor Audio claims this shifts the frequency by up to 10 per cent compared to the RST II cones in its Silver Series 7G.

The new cone also uses Monitor's own C-CAM tech, which gives a stronger cone that's less prone to fatigue. It's used across the range, in the new 3-inch mid-frequency driver, the 6-inch bass-mid unit, and 6- and 8-inch bass drivers.

But that's not the only innovation in the new range. There's a new version of Monitor Audio’s MPD III (Micro Pleated Diaphragm) transducer (which was also used in the Hyphn and Platinum Series). This provides precise high frequencies with more consistency, clarity and accuracy, while the crossovers have been optimised for in-room performance.

The cabinets are also more rigid than ever, thanks to a top trim on certain models that allows the MPD III high-frequency transducer to be placed higher up, optimising cabinet edge diffraction. Monitor claims this will deliver consistent and precise imaging across the frequency range. And the speakers have a new look thanks to the man-made ebony veneer, which offers the same quality finish as the real thing but with less of a carbon footprint.

The range-topper is the Gold 500 6G, while the Gold 300 6G is smaller and slimmer with smaller bass drivers. The Gold 100 6G is a three-way standmounter, the Gold 50 6G is a compact bookshelf, and the Gold On-Wall 6G is built for wall-mounting. Rounding off the range is the Gold C250 6G, a compact three-way centre-channel speaker.

The range is available now, with pricing as follows:

Gold 500 6G: £5500 / $7000 / AU$11,999 per pair

Gold 300 6G: £4000 / $5250 / AU$8499 per pair

Gold 100 6G: £3000 / $4000 / AU$6499 per pair

Gold 50 6G: £1700 / $2250 / AU$3499 per pair

Gold C250 6G: £1700 / $2250 / AU$3699

Gold On-Wall 6G: £1000 / $1350 / AU$2199

ST-2 Stand: £550 / $750 / AU$TBC per pair

