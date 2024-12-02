I've built a bargain budget hi-fi system with these 4 superb Cyber Monday deals

Cyber Monday is a good time to buy, well, all manner of things really – including a starter hi-fi system. Some of What Hi-Fi?'s favourite-ever budget components are on the end of decent Cyber Monday deals, so I've rustled together an entire system of kit that I know works well together to save you the arduous research. And hey, an all-black affair (if you wish), it won't look half bad together either.

Below is a hi-fi system suggestion that covers network streaming and vinyl playback for under £950, comprising a pair of bookshelf speakers, stereo amplifier, music streamer and turntable that are all currently discounted to save you £250 in total. Three are current What Hi-Fi? Award winners while one is a five-star favourite. Throw in some budget Chord Company C-Screen speaker cable and QED Profile interconnect cables and you're coming in around the £1000 mark all up.

You might want to consider a pair of dedicated speaker stands (around £100) too, although any flat and rigid support would suffice to begin with if you can't afford them right now. Of course, if you only need one of the audio sources, you can naturally save yourself £169 or £195 on this whole system cost.

Happy shopping!

What Hi-Fi? Award 2024 winner Wharfedale Diamond 12.1 speakers was £250 now £224.10 at Peter Tyson (save £25.90)

First things first: speakers. And our favourite budget bookshelf model is now 10% off at Peter Tyson when you add the code PTBF10 at checkout. These are surprisingly sophisticated speakers for their compact size and modest price, sounding confident and composed in a way that evades most budget rivals, and top that with a good degree of refinement.

Read our Wharfedale Diamond 12.1 review

Five-star performer Marantz PM6007 amplifier was £549 now £359 at Amazon (save £170)

As well as speakers, you need an amplifier to drive them, and none is better value this Cyber Monday than this five-star Marantz (although if you can afford a little more, the £400 Rotel A8 is our Award winner). With 45W per channel and multiple analogue and digital connections at this level, the multi-Award-winning Marantz PM6007 is a typically professional effort from the hi-fi specialists. It also sounds wonderful, with a cohesive, punchy and deeply musical performance. An amp that's made to be enjoyed, and has been a favourite entry-level amp of ours for many years.

Read our Marantz PM6007 review Deal also available at Peter Tyson

What Hi-Fi? Award 2024 winner WiiM Pro Plus streamer was £219 now £169 at Sevenoaks (save £50)

The best music streamer for an ultra-budget price just got even cheaper. The dinky WiiM Pro Plus is a talented all-rounder that will add streaming powers to any system, it's easy to use and has a well-laid-out app – and it sounds entertaining for the price too. A terrific £50 saving that should be snapped up if you want to include streaming in your first hi-fi system.

Read our WiiM Pro Plus review



Deal also available at Richer Sounds and Peter Tyson

What Hi-Fi? Award 2024 winner Pro-Ject Primary E turntable was £199 now £195 at Richer Sounds (save £4)

OK so this £4 saving isn't much, but it is the best budget turntable deal out there. The Primary E is a multiple Award winner that nails the basics at this price, delivering a detailed, spacious, balanced sound that has ample drive and momentum. There's barely any set-up needed (everything comes factory-fitted) and while it doesn't have a phono stage built-in, the Marantz amplifier does, ticking that necessary compatibility box. A great starter turntable for those getting into vinyl.

Read our Pro-ject Primary E review

MORE:

I'm hunting down the best Black Friday speaker deals: 5-star hi-fi, Bluetooth and wireless models

I'm picking the best Cyber Monday hi-fi deals as they go live