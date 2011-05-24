There's little not to like for this kind of price tag

The HDMI version of QED’s Profile range was a Product of the Year in 2010. Now its interconnect sibling comes under scrutiny.

Despite its über-budget price tag, the Profile punches above its weight, giving our kit a tight sound that’s uncluttered and airy.

Detail levels are surprisingly good for the money, and the well-made Profile also shows ability with its handling of dynamics and tonal integration.

It’s not the last word in finesse, but as a first upgrade for a system comprising components of, say £200 each, the Profile is ideal.

