Amazon Prime Day 2021: the best deals on five-star tech reviewed by What Hi-Fi?

We’re into the second day of Amazon Prime Day 2021 and there are some big discounts to take advantage of across all the major AV categories, from best TVs to the best wireless earbuds to the best soundbars.

But we all know that a great big discount doesn’t mean a product is definitely worth buying. Sure, the deal might look attractive on paper, but is the product in question actually any good? You need to know what you’re buying is of sufficient quality to suit your needs and that’s where What Hi-Fi?’s reviews come in. We spend hours testing products so you don't need to, so we can bring you reviews and ratings you can trust.

So, to help you get straight to the best Prime Day deals on products we know are up to scratch, you’ll only find products blessed with a What Hi-Fi? five-star rating listed below. That way, you can guarantee you’re saving money and buying a brilliant piece of tech worth owning.

Amazon Echo Dot 4th Gen $49.99 $24.99 at Amazon (save $25)

The Echo Dot swaps the puck design of its predecessors for an orb-like shape that sounds significantly better. As the smallest speaker in the Echo range, it's ideal for adding Alexa to every room of the house, particularly with this 50 per cent discount.



Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K £49.99 £26.99 at Amazon (save £23)

This is a great 4K video streamer at its normal price of £50, so with any money off it's a veritable bargain. Under review, we concluded, "For such a low price, the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K has all the apps you need, supports all current HDR formats and throws in Dolby Atmos." And now it's 46 per cent off. Exactly.



Philips 55OLED805 £1500 1149 at Currys (save £350)

An excellent picture performance, strong sound, Ambilight and an aggressive price combine to make this What Hi-Fi? Awards 2020 winner one of the best TVs we've tested – especially at this price.



LG OLED55CX OLED TV £1799 £1129 at Amazon (save £670)

LG's superb CX was brand new for 2020 and Amazon's taken £670 off the usual price of this fantastic five-star TV. Picture quality and motion handling are excellent and the inclusion of HDMI 2.1 inputs make it a great shout for gamers. Save £81 on the 48in version too.



Samsung 55in QLED TV £1599 £1075 £999 at Amazon (save £76)

This 2020 model (QE55Q80T) started out at £2000 so it's now under half price. It's a step down from Samsung's 2020 flagship 4K TV but represents an excellent mid-range choice and is great for next-gen gaming.



Panasonic TX-58HX800BZ £899 £629 (save £270)

This five star 58-inch TV is excellent value for money and includes HDMI ARC and HDMI 2.1 connectivity, Dolby Vision, HDR10+ and HLG support, plus Bluetooth and Dolby Atmos. Both 4K and Full HD content look superb – a great performer at a great price.



Beyerdynamic Soul BYRD (wired) £70 £39 at Amazon (save £31)

"This is a superb pair of in-ear headphones – such an easy listen, but interesting and captivating too." That's what we said of these wired Beyerdynamics at £70, so this hefty discount makes them even more tempting.



Earfun Air Pro £70 £55.97 at Amazon (save £14.03)

The true wireless Earfun Air Pro earbuds fit securely, connect easily, have reliable controls and feature basic but effective noise-cancelling profiles. There’s also USB-C charging and wearer detection, plus the sound is pretty decent for the money.



Sennheiser CX 400BT £169 £79 at Amazon (save £90)

Fantastic sound quality but without all the noise cancelling and other expensive frills – these true wireless buds are absurdly good value at this Prime Day price. Don't hang around or they'll get expensive again.



Sennheiser Momentum 3 Wireless £349 £230 at Amazon

An excellent pair of wireless over-ears from Sennheiser. These latest models from the reputable brand are a joy to listen to, thanks to their energetic and rhythmic sound. Noise-cancelling is very effective too.

Cambridge Audio Melomania 1+ £120 £100 (save £20)

These five-star true wireless headphones only launched three months ago but they're now available with a healthy 17% discount for Prime Day. They sound clear and exciting and boast class-leading battery life. At this price, they're a no-brainer.



Sony WF-SP800N £180 £108 at Amazon

Sony's sports headphones deliver an energetic and enjoyable sound, while the nine-hour battery life from just a single charge should be plenty for most workouts. Add robust build quality and you've got a serious bargain. Available in black, blue and white.



JBL Charge 4 (black) £160 £135 (save £25) at Amazon

JBL's Charge lineup has consistently wowed us. Although the 4 has recently been superseded by the similarly excellent Charge 5, sonically this speaker still holds its own at the top of the pile – and remember, you can use it to charge your phone too!



Apple iPad Air 4 64GB wi-fi + cellular £709 £589 at Amazon (save £120)

It's unusual to see a big discount on a 2020 iPad Air so this Amazon deal is a bit of a unicorn. It gets you over £100 off plus free delivery (if you're a Prime member). Stock is low, so don't delay.

ELAC Debut B5.2 speakers £310 £249 at Amazon

Our very favourite budget speakers now come with a very tidy discount. Elac may have come up with a pair to replace these in 2020 but the B5.2 are still What Hi-Fi? Award-winners and simply the best performers at this price.



Yamaha YAS-207 soundbar £350 £297.50 at Amazon (save £52.50)

You can now save a packet on this five-star 'bar from Yamaha. It's a clear step above entry-level models in terms of quality, with a detailed, spacious, and balanced sound. Take advantage of Bluetooth connectivity and a single 4K-compatible HDMI input.



Epson EH-TW7000 4K projector £1199 £981 at Amazon (save £218)

This is the best home cinema projector at around the thousand pound mark at the moment. Black depth is unsophisticated but contrast, colour and cinematic appeal are well beyond the competition. It's a great starter projector for a budget home cinema set-up.