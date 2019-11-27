The best Amazon Black Friday deals UK 2019

The Amazon Black Friday deals have landed! Amazon started Black Friday early with surprisingly good deals on Amazon Echo speakers and Fire TV devices, Sony wireless headphones, Samsung 4K TVs, Sony Blu-ray players, turntables, music players, and more.

The official Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals of course take place over this coming weekend, but it seems there's no need to wait.

Read on for our constantly updated round-up of the best Amazon Black Friday deals, cheapest Amazon device prices, Black Friday bundles and more.

Black Friday deals from around the web

The very best Amazon deals

Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen) £50 £22

An easy and excellent way to get your smart home started, the Echo Dot works well on its own or can be integrated into other smart home and AV products, bringing voice control and streaming just a command away. View Deal

Ultimate Ears Megablast smart speaker £270 £99

Our favourite portable Bluetooth speaker just got smarter. The first speaker to feature Amazon Alexa, the Megablast combines weatherproof build, great sound quality and voice-control features. It's even more tempting at half the price...View Deal

Sennheiser Momentum 2.0 in-ear headphones £90 £59.07

These headphones have been around a few years, which explains the price cut, but as previous Award-winners they still represent great value. They offer a comfortable fit, attractive design plus a clear and detailed sound.View Deal

Sony WH-CH700N wireless headphones £150 £77

Want Sony sound quality plus wireless convenience and the added bonus of noise-cancelling technology? Look no further. These affordable headphones are a fine choice, thanks to a 35-hour battery life and super-fast charging.View Deal

Sony WH-1000XM3 wireless noise-cancelling £330 £247.99

Sony's superb flagship wireless noise-cancelling headphones keep getting better and better, but the price is only getting lower. A five-star product, you can save an impressive 20% on these headphones right now.View Deal

Samsung QE65Q90R 65in QLED TV £3799 £2199

A big discount by Amazon makes Samsung's 4K flagship TV even more tempting than it was at launch. It delivers a bright picture, is a pleasure to use and has the brilliant One Connect box, which handles all of the connections so you don't have loads of cables running into the display itself.View Deal

Sony UBP-X800 4K Blu-ray player £399 £245

A 4K player is a must accompaniment for any UHD TV and Sony's making it very hard to go elsewhere with the X800 nearly down to half price. Wireless multi-room and Bluetooth-enabled.View Deal

Sony NW-A45 hi-res budget Walkman £180 £148

With a 3.1in touch screen for an intuitive operation, a 16GB internal memory that's expandable via micro SD slot, a 45-hour battery life, Bluetooth, and 24-bit/192kHz PCM and DSD support, this is one well-specified budget portable music player.View Deal

Apple iPad Pro 256GB WiFi £769 £504.53 at Amazon

We rated this premium tablet a full five out of five, praising its powerful sound, impressive ProMotion display and high-quality cameras. And the good news is that Amazon has knocked £265 off the price in the Black Friday sales.View Deal

OnePlus 6T 8 GB RAM 128 GB UK SIM-free smartphone (purple) £529 £449 at Amazon

A £130 saving on a OnePlus 6T smartphone. We loved the 7T, and there's plenty to like in the 6T aside from the 25% saving, including a 6.41-inch optic AMOLED screen, screen unlock tech and 128GB internal memory. It's listed at this rock-bottom price today, and today only – so if you really need a phone upgrade, get clicking.

View Deal

Amazon device deals

Amazon Echo Dot with Clock £60 £35

"All in all, the Echo Dot with Clock is the best-sounding and most useful such smart speaker Amazon has designed so far". That's what we said on reviewing – and awarding five stars to – Amazon's newest Echo Dot arrival. With a 42% discount at Amazon, this one probably won't last long. Our advice? Hurry. View Deal

Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen) £50 £22

An easy and excellent way to get your smart home started, the Echo Dot works well on its own or can be integrated into other smart home and AV products, bringing voice control and streaming just a command away. View Deal

Amazon Echo Input £35 £14.99

Add the Alexa voice assistant to any hi-fi system with this handy little device, which is now reduced to more than half the price of a reasonable drinks round. Bargain.View Deal

Amazon Fire TV Cube £109.99 £79.99 at Amazon

A brilliant video streamer that's packed with apps (including, now, the Apple TV app) and produces a great picture and sound. It'll also allow you to control your entire AV system via Alexa. Great value before, it's a steal at this new Black Friday price.View Deal

Amazon Echo Show 5 £80 £49.99

Want all the Alexa smart speaker features with the added bonus of a video screen? Of course you do. The new Echo Show 5 is fresh from a five-star review, and now reduced by £30.View Deal

4 months of Amazon Music Unlimited £39.96 £0.99 at Amazon

Not a device, we know – but a great addition to one. If you're a new customer to Amazon, this massive near-£39 saving is a no-brainer. And Prime members still make a big saving on what would otherwise be a £7.99 per month ad-free, unlimited skip and download streaming service. A stonking deal ahead of Black Friday. View Deal

Headphone deals

AKG K92 over-ear headphones £50 £35

These detailed, smooth and rhythmically sound AKG over-ear headphones are the best budget wired headphones currently available to buy. "AKG strikes gold with these great value headphones" is what we said when these AKG headphones were £50, and now they're £8 off.View Deal

ENACFIRE true wireless earbuds £125.99 £45.99

Save a ridiculous amount of money on these true wireless bluetooth earphones. They come with a mic, portable charging case and the promise of 18 hours of battery life. Don't expect Sony-challenging sound but they look like a decent budget option.View Deal

Sennheiser Momentum 2.0 in-ear headphones £90 £59.07

These headphones have been around a few years, which explains the price cut, but as previous Award-winners they still represent great value. They offer a comfortable fit, attractive design plus a clear and detailed sound.View Deal

Beats X wireless headphones £110 £79.99

Save 27% on the Beats X wireless headphones, that's a £30 discount on the original price. If you love the Beats look and sound that's a bargain but for everyone else, rest assured they do deliver impressive performance for the price.View Deal

B&O Beoplay H9i wireless headphones £329 £285 at Amazon

If you're in the market for a premium pair of wireless, noise-cancelling headphones, the H9is tick a lot of boxes. Their design oozes luxury and includes touch controls and a proximity sensor to aid ease of use. Battery life is 18 hours.View Deal

Sony WH-CH700N wireless headphones £150 £77

Want Sony sound quality plus wireless convenience and the added bonus of noise-cancelling technology? Look no further. These affordable headphones are a fine choice, thanks to a 35-hour battery life and super-fast charging.View Deal

Bose QC 35 II noise-cancelling headphones £330 £249

The QuietComfort range from Bose has always been dependable and these wireless, noise-cancelling smart headphones are predictably great on-the-go. At this price, they make for excellent companions, not least if you value top-class noise-cancelling.View Deal

Sony WH-1000XM3 wireless noise-cancelling £330 £247.99

Sony's superb flagship wireless noise-cancelling headphones keep getting better and better, but the price is only getting lower. A five-star product, you can save an impressive 20% on these headphones right now.View Deal

TV deals

Sony Bravia KDL32WE613BU HD Smart TV £349 £254

This cheap and cheerful 32-inch HDR Smart LED TV is HD Ready and features Freeview HD built-in. Despite the budget price tag you'll benefit from Sony's reliably-good X-Reality PRO image-sharpening tech.View Deal

Samsung QE65Q90R 65in QLED TV £3799 £2199

A big discount by Amazon makes Samsung's 4K flagship TV even more tempting than it was at launch. It delivers a bright picture, is a pleasure to use and has the brilliant One Connect box, which handles all of the connections so you don't have loads of cables running into the display itself.View Deal

Speaker deals

Ultimate Ears Wonderboom £90 £49

Smaller still (about the size of a coffee mug), this five-star budget Bluetooth speaker has good sound and a rugged build, making it an ideal travel speaker option. It's available in a range of colours, too.View Deal

Ultimate Ears BOOM 2 Lite (black) £119 £74.99

If there's one name you can trust to get portable Bluetooth right, it's Ultimate Ears. Promising 360-degree immersive surround sound, a waterproof IPX7 rating, 15-hours of playtime and 30m Bluetooth range, the Boom 2 is a bargain. View Deal

Q Acoustics 3020 stereo speakers for £149 £119

These former Award-winning bookshelf speakers are a bargain at this price. While there are newer versions, these 3020s still deliver a refined, punchy sound. They aren't fussy in terms of connections or sound, so should fit with most music systems.View Deal

Ultimate Ears Megablast smart speaker £270 £99.99

Our favourite portable Bluetooth speaker just got smarter. The first speaker to feature Amazon Alexa, the Megablast combines weatherproof build, great sound quality and voice-control features. It's even more tempting at half the price...View Deal

Home cinema deals

Amazon Fire TV Cube £109.99 £79.99 at Amazon

A brilliant video streamer that's packed with apps (including, now, the Apple TV app) and produces a great picture and sound. It'll also allow you to control your entire AV system via Alexa. Great value before, it's a steal at this new Black Friday price.View Deal

Logitech Harmony remote £299.99 £115.99 at Amazon

Remember universal remote controls? Logitech remembers. And in fact turns out some rather nifty remotes for controlling multiple devices with one button press. A 61% saving makes this Amazon Black Friday deal very tempting.View Deal

Sony UBP-X700 4K Upscaling Blu-ray player £270 £186

A What Hi-Fi? Awards 2019 winner, this is an impressive 4K Blu-ray that delivers a stunningly natural 4K picture for an affordable price - it's sure to be a crowd-pleaser.View Deal

Epson EH-TW650 Full HD projector £599 £499

The Epson EH-TW650 is a fantastic frills-free Full HD projector for anyone wanting a big screen on a budget. What's more, it scored five stars in our recent review.View Deal

Q Acoustics M2 soundbase for £299 £149

This excellent five-star soundbase features 80 watts of power, a built-in subwoofer and wide sound dispersion. While this enhances TV audio it'll also play music thanks to aptX Bluetooth connectivity. It sounds great, too.View Deal

Sony UBP-X800 4K Blu-ray player £399 £245

A 4K player is a must accompaniment for any UHD TV and Sony's making it very hard to go elsewhere with the X800 nearly down to half price. Wireless multi-room and Bluetooth-enabled.View Deal

Yamaha YAS-207 soundbar £350 £249

This excellent soundbar from Yamaha is a clear step above entry-level models in terms of quality, with a detailed and spacious soundfield and tight, tonally balanced delivery. Take advantage of Bluetooth connectivity and the 4K-compatible HDMI input.View Deal

Hi-Fi deals

Audio Technica AT-LP120XUSB £245 £199

This sturdy direct-drive turntable converts your favourite vinyl to digital files via a USB output. Expect plenty of midrange detail and top-end crispness, all nicely integrated.View Deal

ION Audio Max LP £75 £69

Looking for a bargain turntable? We can't vouch for its sound quality but its plug-and-play manner and ability to record your vinyl as digital files is neat for the price. View Deal