The 5 best Prime Day UK hi-fi deals: discounts on hand-held to high-end

There is a host of hi-fi separates with tempting discounts this Amazon Prime Day, but which ones are most worth your time and hard-earned cash?

Well, whether you're after something hand-held or high-end, we might have something to tempt you here.

Let's start with the Cowon Plenue D2, because you'll have to be quick! Amazon has knocked £50 from the price of this Award-winning portable music player until around midday on Tuesday 13 October, while stocks last. That's an almost 20% saving – not one to be waiting on.

Not looking to spend quite that much, but still want Award-winning portable sound? Why not go for the Sony Walkman NW-A55L, down from £180 to £129 in this special Prime Day deal.

Going the other way, and with the biggest saving of the lot, you can get £200 off the price of one of last year's Award-winning portable music players, the Astell & Kern A&norma SR15. Down to £399 while stocks last, that's a huge saving on some high-end hi-res audio.

It isn't all portable stuff, of course; you can also save £130 on the Yamaha MusicCast CRX-N470D. This just-add-speakers mini hi-fi system can play CDs, tune into the radio and stream songs over Bluetooth, AirPlay or wi-fi.

But if you're really looking at top-notch hi-fi, you might want to cast an eye at Sevenoaks, which is offering a whopping £1700 discount on the Naim NAC-N 272 streamer. It'll still set you back a couple of grand, but who can turn down such a price cut on one of the best Naim products of all time?

Cowon Plenue D2 hi-res player £259 £207 at Amazon

A 2020 What Hi-Fi? Award winner, the Cowon Plenue D2 offers up to 45 hours battery life, vast file support and a balanced, dynamic and punchy character that puts your smartphone to shame.View Deal

Yamaha CRX-N470D system £350 £219 at Amazon

This mini hi-fi system is a nice mix of traditional and newer methods of playback. You can play your CDs and tune into the radio, and also stream songs over Bluetooth, AirPlay, wi-fi and partner it with other Yamaha multi-room products. With the right pair of stereo speakers, it’s a tidy little performer with ample detail and good timing.View Deal