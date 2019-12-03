Best Bluetooth speaker deals 2019

The world is awash with Bluetooth speaker deals, but where do you start? We've built this page will help bring to your attention some of the best Bluetooth speaker deals out there.

The great thing about Bluetooth speakers is there's a model and size for every budget. You can go the cheap and cheerful route and buy something small and portable, or spend hundreds on a premium model to take pride of place in your living room or bedroom.

There's no shortage of great deals to choose from, with a smart speaker from Amazon, splashproof option from JBL and a high-end speaker from Naim, all on this page and all of them boasting excellent sound quality.

We'll keep scouring the internet to find more tempting offers, but for now, feast your eyes in the best Bluetooth speaker deals out there.

Best Bluetooth speakers 2019

Top 5 bluetooth speaker deals right now

Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen) £50 £22

The Echo Dot works well on its own as a Bluetooth speaker or can be integrated into other smart home and AV products. Music streaming is just a voice command and £22 away.

Amazon Echo Dot with Clock £60 £34.99

Like the above, but with a clock built-in. Another five-star Bluetooth speaker that does exactly what it says on the tin. Use it as smart bedside clock or hook it up to a complete smart speaker system.

Ultimate Ears Wonderboom £90 £49 at Very

This Bluetooth speaker might only be the size of a coffee mug, but it has a decent sound and rugged build, making it an ideal travel companion. The black version can be yours for half price.

Cambridge Audio Minx Air 100 wireless speaker £200 £49.95

The Minx Air 100 packs in AirPlay and Bluetooth connectivity, plus internet radio and Spotify Connect. A seriously connected speaker – at a ridiculously low price.

Bose SoundLink Micro Bluetooth speaker £100 £59 at Amazon

This petite Bluetooth speaker can take voice calls as well as play music, there's decent battery life and it's water-resistant, too. As well as Bluetooth audio and NFC pairing, you can also use the Bose Connect app to control your tunes.

Cambridge Audio Yoyo (S) Bluetooth speaker £149 £79.95

Now almost half price, this five-star portable Bluetooth speaker comes complete with an extensive feature list and a smart woollen jacket. An accomplished performer at a tempting price.

View Deal

Amazon Echo Plus (2nd Gen) £140 £99 at AO.com

The 2nd Gen Echo Plus performs remarkably well for a small (and smart) Bluetooth speaker. It boasts a formidable feature set and backs it up with splendid sound quality.

Sony SRS-XB41 portable wireless speaker £200 £99 at Amazon

This flashy little speaker from Sony is the perfect little party piece thanks to its lit-up design, extra bass sound and 24hr battery life. The blue version now boasts a £100 saving on Amazon.

Bose SoundLink Revolve £200 £149 at Amazon

You can now make a healthy £50 saving on the SoundLink Revolve's original price. Endearingly petite and portable, the Revolve spreads Bose's signature weighty sound through 360 degrees.

KEF Muo wireless speaker for £300 £130 at Amazon

A Bluetooth speaker that's designed for style rather than ruggedness, the portable Muo cuts a sleek figure with its aluminium-clad hourglass shape. It sounds great and can be yours at half its original price - what's not to love?

Bose SoundLink Revolve+ £280 £239 at Amazon

Big brother to the Revolve Bluetooth speaker above, the Plus adds a carry handle, improves the battery life by 4 hours and crucially should offer a louder, room-filling sound.

