At £100 for 16GB, the Creative is a multi-media portable with a very impressive pound-to-memory ratio.



With good video format support, FM radio, and a built-in mic and speaker, it ticks all the spec boxes, too.



As well as handling the free downloads from BBC iPlayer, the Creative will play AVI video files without conversion. It looks great, with very decent detail and bright, natural colours.



For sound, though, you should swap-out the bundled headphones as a matter of urgency, and avoid the daft ‘Crystaliser' and ‘Expand' settings.



Play hi-res files (FLAC and WAV are supported) and you'll get decent weight and solidity, though others are more detailed.

