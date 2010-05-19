Trending

Audio Technica ATH-ANC1 review

These noise cancelling cans are ideal for a frequent flyer, whose main priority is portability Tested at £80.00

Our Verdict

You can buy better sound, but their portability and noise-cancelling makes them worth a look

For

  • Impressive noise-cancelling
  • balanced, detailed delivery
  • lightweight and very portable

Against

  • A bit sluggish when passive
  • a bit lightweight when active

These Active noise-cancellers are the type with a battery in a unit on the cable, allowing Audio Technica to make the headphone section small and light.

The on-ear design isn't quite as comfy as a full-on over-ear, but the 'ANC1s are surprisingly good at blocking out noise.

They also offer a balanced, detailed delivery that lends itself well to all music. However, next to the class-leading Goldring NS-1000s they do lack spaciousness and attack.

But if you're a frequent flyer whose priority is portability, these are well worth a look.

