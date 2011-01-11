This portable internet radio has a slight flaw before it even leaves its box.



Wireless internet access isn't yet everywhere, so the number of places where you can use this radio outside your home (and perhaps garden) remain limited.



That aside, we like this Viewquest radio. It's small and perfectly formed, easy to operate, delivers 15 hours of battery after a full charge via USB, and sounds good enough via headphones and, to a lesser extent, its internal speaker.

