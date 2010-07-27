Trending

Skullcandy Agent review

These headphones will do a good job of keeping background noise at bay but you could end up with rather warm ears Tested at £45.00

By

Our Verdict

The Skullcandy's closed-back design produces a sound that is very dull and unexciting

For

  • Cover ears well
  • keep noise at bay

Against

  • Sound lacks spaciousness and openness

The good news is that the rectangular ear pads on the Skullcandys cover your ears neatly and do a good job of keeping background noise at bay.

The trade-off is that your ears warm up quicker than normal.

Also, these Skullcandy on-ears are a shining example of how closed-back headphones can struggle. There's a real lack of spaciousness and openness to the sound.

Spin Estelle's American Boy and the tune sounds closed-in and claustrophobic. Detail and dynamics are stifled, leaving you with a very dull, unexciting sound.

See all our headphone Best Buys

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter

Specifications

View All

General Information

Manufacturer Website Addresshttp://www.skullcandy.com
Brand NameSkullcandy
Product TypeHeadphone
ManufacturerSkullcandy, Inc
Product LineAgent
Manufacturer Part NumberS6AGDZ-138
Product NameSkullcandy Agent
Product ModelS6AGDZ-150

Technical Information

Sound ModeStereo
Minimum Frequency Response18 Hz
Connector PlatingGold Plated
Connectivity TechnologyWired
Impedance32 Ohm
Cable Length1.20 m
Maximum Frequency Response20 kHz

Earpiece

Earpiece DesignOver-the-head
Earpiece TypeBinaural
Driver Size40 mm

Physical Characteristics

Form FactorCircumaural
ColourNavy Blue

Interfaces-Ports

Host InterfaceMini-phone