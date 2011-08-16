Though intended for use with its own headsets, thanks to built-in Bluetooth and a mass of cables, Nokia’s BH-905is will work with almost any audio device.
Good looks, solid build and built-in controls are all good, as is the noise-cancelling, but the sound is a bit cluttered and fuzzy, especially when using the non-aptX Bluetooth.
Nokia BH-905i review
The Nokia BH-905i Bluetooth headphones will work with almost any audio device Tested at £140
Our Verdict
Good noise cancelling, but sound can be cluttered when using non-aptX Bluetooth
For
- Bluetooth
- good noise cancelling
Against
- Cluttered and fuzzy sound
Specifications
General Information
|Manufacturer Website Address
|http://www.nokia.co.uk
|Brand Name
|Nokia
|Product Type
|Headset
|Manufacturer
|Nokia
|Manufacturer Part Number
|BH905IBLK
|Product Name
|Nokia BH-905i
|Product Model
|BH-905i
Technical Information
|Sound Mode
|Stereo
|Minimum Frequency Response
|15 Hz
|Wireless Operating Distance
|10 m
|Connectivity Technology
|Wireless
|Wireless Technology
|Bluetooth
|Impedance
|32 Ohm
|Maximum Frequency Response
|20 kHz
|Noise Canceling
|Yes
Earpiece
|Earpiece Design
|Over-the-head
|Earpiece Type
|Binaural
|Driver Size
|32 mm
Physical Characteristics
|Form Factor
|Ear-cup
|Weight Approximate
|167 g
|Colour
|Black
Microphone
|Microphone Technology
|Noise Cancelling
Interfaces-Ports
|Host Interface
|Mini-phone
Warranty
|Limited Warranty
|1 Year