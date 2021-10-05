Here's how to get a free Google Chromecast Ultra and controller with Stadia games

Google is giving away a video streaming dongle and controller bundle worth £69 ($79) with certain game purchases on its Stadia games streaming service. Buy or pre-order an eligible game and you'll get a free Google Chromecast Ultra video streamer and Stadia Controller – aka the Stadia Premiere Edition package.

The Chromecast Ultra plugs into your old TV's HDMI port to effectively give it smart apps such as YouTube and Netflix. The Ultra streams in 4K, so as long as you have a 4K TV – and your broadband is fast enough – you can stream in ultra high definition.

Google no longer sells the Chromecast Ultra on its own – it's only available as part of the Stadia Premiere Edition. It has been replaced by the Award-winning Chromecast with Google TV.

The Stadia Controller is Google's standard games controller for its Stadia games service. It connects using Bluetooth, so you can play without being tethered to the TV with a cable.

Eligible games must cost at least £49.99 ($59.99) and must have launched by 10th October. They include Life is Strange: True Colours, Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon: Breakpoint Deluxe Edition and Far Cry 6.

Once you've purchased your eligible game, you'll receive an email containing a redemption code for your free bundle by 20th October. You'll then have to use this redemption code by 20th November.

The offer is only valid while supplies last. It applies in the UK, US, Ireland, Netherlands, Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Finland, Austria, and Switzerland.

