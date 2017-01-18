Who's this lurking in the corner of the room? No, it's not a baddie from a 1970s episode of Doctor Who, it's Yvette, the latest speaker from Wilson Audio.

Yvette takes some of the same technology as found in Wilson Audio's top-end Alexx and Alexia speakers and packs it into a more compact and more affordable package. If £28,880 a pair can ever be called affordable, that is.

It's the most advanced and musically-refined single-enclosure speaker Wilson Audio has ever produced. The enclosure is made from extremely well-damped and inert composites that Wilson Audio calls X-Material and S-Material. This has been extensively braced and precisely shaped for fully optimised alignment of the drive units, giving "unparalleled time coherence for single-enclosure design".

Or so Wilson claims. We'll have to see when we get it in our test rooms.

Inside the enclosure are three new-generation Wilson drive units: a 10in bass driver, 7in midrange driver and the latest MkII version of the Wilson Convergent Synergy Tweeter.

Behind the rear panel sits Wilson's newly enhanced resistor tuning system.

Each speaker is handmade in Utah, USA, and finished in Wilson's automotive-class paint facility to each customer's colour requirements.

In the UK, they will be sold through Absolute Sounds.

