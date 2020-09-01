Wilson Audio unveils SabrinaX, a compact tower speaker for $29,000

Wilson Audio has unveiled the SabrinaX, a new version of its Sabrina speaker and essentially a scaled-down take on its flagship floorstanding speaker, the Chronosonic XVX.

While the Sabrina used Wilson Audio's superhero-sounding X-Material only sparingly, the SabrinaX's outer cabinet is constructed entirely from X-Material. This should help further minimise vibrations, making for a cleaner sound with better timing and pace, especially when combined with the speaker's new bracing system.

(Image credit: Wilson Audio)

As in the flagship Chronosonic XVX, there's a low turbulence vent to replace the older unit's aluminium one. It features the same Convergent Synergy Mk5 tweeter as that flagship speaker, and the same 20cm bass driver as the Sasha DAW bass module.

New port shapes aim to further reduce noise, it has the same binding posts as the XVX, and the same spike/diode assembly. And like all Wilson Audio speakers, it's handmade in the firm's factory in Provo, Utah, right down to the capacitors in the crossover.

The speakers come with an automotive-class paint finish, with three standard colour options – carbon, galaxy grey and quartz – and three upgrade WilsonGloss colours, crimson, ivory and diamond black.

The Wilson Audio SabrinaX is available this month, with prices starting at £21,498 ($29,000, AU$39,000) per pair.

