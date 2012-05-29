All you need to do is download the Tivizen app in order to pair up the devices over WiFi, once done you don't need a 3G or WiFi connection to get it working - just a solid digital TV connection.
The device delivers 3.5 hours of battery life, or you can leave it plugged in on charge via the mini-USB adaptor for longer viewing sessions.
The compact receiver weighs just 70 grams, so it's easy to take out with you to the park or the beach.
The Tivizen DVB-T Wi-Fi receiver is also available to use in a number of European countries, such as Austria, France, Germany, Spain and Italy, so you can take it on holiday too.
The Tivizen DVB-T Wi-Fi receiver is available now from Humax Direct and is priced at £99.95.
Follow whathifi.com on Twitter