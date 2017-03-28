V-Moda has thoroughly reworked its Crossfade M-100 headphones and the result is Crossfade 2.

The Crossfade 2s can be used wirelessly or hard-wired. In the latter configuration the V-Modas qualify for Hi-Res Audio certification from Japan Audio Society, meaning the frequency response of the brand-new 50mm dual-diaphragm drivers is 5Hz to 40kHz.

Performance isn't quite so impressive with wires unattached, but the Crossfade 2s sweeten the deal with aptX Bluetooth wireless connectivity in the Rose Gold variant. The other finishes (matte white and matte black) have to make do with plain-vanilla Bluetooth.

V-Moda is claiming class-leading passive noise-isolation thanks to the larger, deeper memory foam-equipped cushions.

V-Moda is also making much of the Crossfade 2s' durability. The cable, should you require it, is reinforced and designed to endure over 1 million bends. The steel construction of the frame is partnered with 'vegan leather' in an effort to combine comfort, good looks and longevity.

And the battery - a lithium-ion job that's 15% bigger than in previous V-Moda models - is good for 14 hours of playback between charges.

V-Moda is offering a personalisation service using 3D printing and 2D laser customisation. Prices start at £300, or £330 for the aptX Bluetooth-equipped Rose Gold. The Crossfade 2s go on sale imminently.

