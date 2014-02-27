These stylish cans definitely make an impact, but they need more finesse and detail to truly compete with class rivals

Bling them up with shiny metal plates in every colour or engrave them to your heart’s content – these V-Moda over-ears offer an alarming array of customisation.

Design

They’re clearly meant to be flaunted in public, so it’s a good thing the M-100s fit the bill for portable use with their compact, snug frame.

A collapsible design makes them easy to lug around – just be careful you don’t get your finger trapped in the folding mechanism.

We did. A lot.

While they grip your head confidently, those with petite head sizes may find them a bit too large, even with the headband on the tightest setting. The curved ear cups also graze against the ears over time.

Performance

V-Moda Crossfade M-100

We’re not in the least surprised to hear that the M-100s are big on bass. But where the Beats Mixrs are heavy-handed, these V-Modas have more rhythmic ability and dynamism.

The opening bass lines of The Cat Empire’s Fishies are chunky and playful, while there’s a satisfyingly solid weight underpinning the anthemic You Give Love A Bad Name by Bon Jovi.

It’s not a particularly airy sound though, and it can get chaotic at times.

Verdict

In fact, the V-Modas hit all notes a little harder than is necessary.

This ballsy approach just about works with heavy metal, but doesn’t bode well for classical or vocal-led songs that need a gentler touch.

Detail and refinement are needed to truly compete with class rivals. Determined to make an impact, these style-conscious cans are made to be seen more than heard.

MORE: Best headphones to buy in 2014

See all our headphone Best Buys

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter

Join whathifi.com on Facebook

Find us on Google+