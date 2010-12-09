US customers can receive the web-based TV service on LG's BD550, BD570 and BD590 Blu-ray players, as well as its LHB335, LHB535 and LHB975 home cinema systems.

DivX TV already offers a growing library of more than 10,000 high-quality videos, and new services just added include Baeblemusic, Howcast 'How To' videos, Video Detective.com, OneScreen Media Exchange enabling channels branded by genre (eg: cooking, health, automotive etc) and New York Financial Press.

Peter Reiner, senior vice-president of marketing for LG Electronics USA, says: "DivX TV brings a rich variety of compelling content to LG Blu-ray customers, enhancing their connected home entertainment experience."

To find out more about DivX TV, read our earlier news story.

