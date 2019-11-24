Ultimate Black Friday PS4 deal: console plus 3-game bundle just $199 at Walmart

If you're in the market for a new games console, there's no better time to buy than Black Friday. There's all manner of PS4 deals and Xbox offers floating around, including discounts on individual consoles, plus bundles, where you can get a game or two thrown in as part of the package.

Possibly one of the best PS4 Black Friday deals you'll see this year has been launched at Walmart, where you can pick up a PS4 (1TB) console with a DualShock 4 wireless controller and not one but three games for just $199.

Sony PS4 1TB console, DualShock 4 controller, 3 game bundle $299.99 $199

This brilliant bundle deal includes a 1TB PlayStation 4 Slim console, DualShock 4 controller and three top games. With HDR support and a Blu-ray drive built-in this is a great all-in-one gaming machine at a ridiculously low price.View Deal

The bundle comes with God of War, The Last of Us Remastered and Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition, which are all top titles in their own right. We think you'll agree this is a pretty stellar deal, especially when you consider it's the one terabyte PS4 Slim console up for grabs and not the smaller 500GB version. Tempted? We definitely are...

MORE:

15 of the best Black Friday deals you can buy right now

The best Black Friday PS4 deals 2019: the cheapest bundles live right now

See our PlayStation 4 review