This streaming-savvy 40-inch 4K TV is now just £249 at Amazon

Want to kick 2020 off right with a brand-new TV? Amazon currently has a fantastic deal on a 40-inch JVC 4K TV with Amazon's Fire TV streaming platform built-in.
The JVC Fire TV Edition Smart TV is enjoying a 24 per cent discount, now just £249. That's a great price for a TV of this size – not to mention one that's so streaming-savvy.
JVC Fire TV Edition 40-inch Smart TV
£329 £249 at Amazon
This 40-inch 4K HDR TV has Amazon's Fire TV platform integrated, offering direct access to streaming apps such as Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, BBC, ITV, Channel 4, Disney and more. Now £80 off, it is a killer price for such a well-featured set.
Want a bigger size? The 49in version is just £298View Deal
We haven't reviewed this particular set, but if you're after a cheap 40-inch TV that has built-in access to plenty of streaming apps (negating the need for a plug-in streaming stick) this JVC could well be the TV for you – especially at this tempting price.
There's direct access to Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, BBC, ITV, Channel 4, Disney and more, plus Alexa voice control via the supplied remote. And not a given at this price or size, this JVC also supports Dolby Vision HDR in addition to the more typical HDR 10 and Hybrid Log Gamma (HLG) formats.
Amazon Prime Video subscribers will also benefit from navigating a familiar interface.
