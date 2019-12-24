This streaming-savvy 40-inch 4K TV is now just £249 at Amazon

Want to kick 2020 off right with a brand-new TV? Amazon currently has a fantastic deal on a 40-inch JVC 4K TV with Amazon's Fire TV streaming platform built-in.

The JVC Fire TV Edition Smart TV is enjoying a 24 per cent discount, now just £249. That's a great price for a TV of this size – not to mention one that's so streaming-savvy.

We haven't reviewed this particular set, but if you're after a cheap 40-inch TV that has built-in access to plenty of streaming apps (negating the need for a plug-in streaming stick) this JVC could well be the TV for you – especially at this tempting price.

There's direct access to Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, BBC, ITV, Channel 4, Disney and more, plus Alexa voice control via the supplied remote. And not a given at this price or size, this JVC also supports Dolby Vision HDR in addition to the more typical HDR 10 and Hybrid Log Gamma (HLG) formats.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers will also benefit from navigating a familiar interface.

