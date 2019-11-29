Huge Black Friday saving on five-star AKG wireless headphones

Not to spoil the party mood, but Black Friday lasts just seven, sweet hours more. And don't you always find that the best party guests are the late arrivals? It certainly seems to ring true here; Amazon's introduced a belter of a deal on these 2019 Award-winning AKG N60NC Wireless headphones with mere hours to go.

AKG N60NC wireless headphones £200 £112 at Amazon

"They are compact, convenient and affordable - in fact, they're one of the best wireless headphones we've heard at the money". That's what we said of these great cans on review – and that was at the asking price of £200. A top deal on a class-leading pair of noise-cancelling wireless headphones. View Deal

In our tests, we concluded that the AKG N60NC wireless headphones had retained the superb character of their wired equivalents, making them a great alternative for those looking for something smaller than the over-ear noise-cancellers often recommended.

Compact, powerful and reasonably priced, these noise-cancelling headphones could be the go-to for those on the go – and there's the small matter of the £88 that stays in your wallet to celebrate, too.

Our advice? Hurry. And let the music play!

