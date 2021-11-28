Cyber Monday 2021 in Australia: save big in this year's hi-fi sales

UPDATE: Black Friday has officially wrapped up, but plenty of deals are still live so check them out to save a packet.

Black Friday may have ended, but the savings continue! Australia's Cyber Monday 2021 sales are on and will likely stretch into the coming week.

There'll be slashed prices on 4K OLED TVs and noise-cancelling headphones, dropped dollars on hi-fi speakers and amplifiers, or even discounts on games and consoles.

With that said, here at What Hi-Fi?, we'll be scouring the web for all the best deals on AV and hi-fi kit in Australia so we can present it to you here in a digestible manner. We've rounded up the cream of the crop from the Black Friday sales below, and will fill this page with fresh Cyber Monday deals as they flow in.

Bose : up to 40% off refurbished headphones, speakers and audio sunglasses

up to 40% off refurbished headphones, speakers and audio sunglasses Amazon Australia : ongoing daily offers on a variety of items

ongoing daily offers on a variety of items eBay Australia : ongoing daily offers for Black Friday

ongoing daily offers for Black Friday Appliance Central : savings on a wide range of TVs

: savings on a wide range of TVs Appliances Online : deep discounts on TVs and home appliances

: deep discounts on TVs and home appliances Bing Lee : discounts on appliances, TVs and other electronics

: discounts on appliances, TVs and other electronics The Good Guys : offers on home theatre and more

: offers on home theatre and more Dick Smith: a wide variety of tech discounted, including headphones and TVs

The best deals still live from Black Friday

Apple AirPods Max (Pink) | Apple AirPods Max (Pink) | AU$899 AU$649 on Amazon (save AU$250) If you're an Apple fan and have been waiting to get your paws on the AirPods Max, then you could save a few hundred on the very premium cans. They're usually rather pricey but we think they're worth every dollar (check out our five-star review), but a AU$250 discount makes them all the more appealing. The prices vary depending on the colour, with the Green being the cheapest.

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 | Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 | AU$499 AU$239 at Amazon (save AU$260) We gave these Momentum True Wireless 2 buds from Sennheiser a full five stars in our review, praising their refined sound, light weight and comfort, and overall ease of use. One of the few negatives we noticed was its price, but you can remedy that with this awesome AU$260 discount on these spectacular buds, taking them below half price at Amazon.

TCL 75-inch X925 Mini LED 8K TV TCL 75-inch X925 Mini LED 8K TV | AU$4,995 AU$3,690 on Appliance Central (save AU$1,305) We were chuffed with the X925 from TCL (read our full review for more info), for its gorgeous colours and blacks, its integrated soundbar and Google TV interface. So if you're on the hunt for an 8K TV with Mini LED technology, this 75-inch model is discounted by well over a grand at the moment at Appliance Central.

Yamaha SR-B20A soundbar | Yamaha SR-B20A soundbar | AU$299 AU$198 at Amazon (save AU$101) Check out our review to see just how much we loved the SR-B20A soundbar from Yamaha. Its Bluetooth streaming, remote and app control, and (most importantly) incredible sound for its low price wowed us. In fact, it's the #1 best seller in Amazon's soundbar category. Now you can save a packet on an already affordable soundbar, upping your TV's audio game for considerably less than much of the competition. If you'd like a more compact alternative, the SR-C20A is down to AU$192 (from AU$279) also on Amazon.

Want to check out more deals? Head to our Black Friday page to see what's still available

When is Cyber Monday 2021?

Cyber Monday 2021 will be Monday 29th November.

As it's name may suggest, Cyber Monday takes place on the Monday after Black Friday, which itself is dictated by Thanksgiving in the US, falling on the Friday directly after.

While it's fair to expect plenty of bustle in the days leading up to the big shopping weekend, and a flurry of activity on the Friday itself, increasingly retailers have held back big deals for Cyber Monday - and even sometimes stretched out the sale into a "Cyber Week" of deals.

What is Cyber Monday?

The term 'Cyber Monday', was coined by Scott Silverman and the National Retail Federation's Ellen Davis in a bid to encourage people to take their shopping online during the Black Friday event. That was back in 2005, when people needed such encouragement!

So, in may ways, Cyber Monday is the original online shopping extravaganza, and with more of us shopping online, this year more than ever, it looks likely to grow and grow.

How long will Cyber Monday last?

Well, as the title of both Black Friday and Cyber Monday suggests, each shopping period used to last 24 hours, but that's no longer the case. Similar to Amazon Prime Day, these events always have preliminary and aftermath offers.

There's certainly going to be deals landing on the weekend between Black Friday and Cyber Monday, but based on recent years, we fully expect the savings to spill out weeks either side as well.

Pre-Black Friday discounts will start rolling out one, maybe even two weeks in the leadup to the day itself while Cyber Monday's savings will likely stretch a similar amount in the other direction, lasting at least a week. We wouldn't put it past retailers like Amazon to run a week of deals following Cyber Monday.

Our experience also shows that there are often deals that carry all the way through from Black Friday into Cyber Monday. Perhaps not the very biggest and best deals to drop on Friday, but other offerings often hand around longer than retailers might have you believe.

Where to get the best Cyber Monday deals?

4K TVs, smart and Bluetooth speakers and wireless headphones will almost guaranteed be on offer at pretty much every electronics retailer, and those looking to buy into, or build upon, a smarthome ecosystem will surely be able to save money on Amazon Alexa and Google Nest Home devices.

The dominant names in Australia such as JB Hi-Fi, Harvey Norman, and EB Games will always go big on games console bundles ahead of Christmas, though whether we will see PS5 and Xbox Series X deals remains to be seen given their scarcity. We might have to settle for offers on the Nintendo Switch, which has been a huge seller ever since it launched.

We're confident the specialist AV retailers will deliver some hi-fi and home cinema bargains – last year's What Hi-Fi? Award-winners are a good place to start when it comes to finding a price reduction. The likes of Amazon and eBay will be competing to offer the lowest prices on audio and video too – which is only good news for the consumer.