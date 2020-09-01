Technics unveils second-gen SC-C70 all-in-one streaming music system

Technics has just revealed a new Ottava f SC-C70MK2 – an update on the 2017 SC-C70 all-in-one music system. Like the original, the new Ottava f (short for 'forte') model is a looker – it sports an aluminium top panel, louvred front grille and unique manual CD tray.

So what's new in the 2020 update? A fair bit actually, according to Technics. To start with, the SC-C70MK2 is equipped with a newly-developed 8cm woofer unit which now includes a slimmed-down voice coil, enhanced airflow and a more rigid diaphragm. Then, there's a new hi-res ready 2cm dome tweeter unit featuring a lighter silk diaphragm. The levelled-up tweeter is combined with an acoustic lens, the shape of which has been optimised to deliver more expansive sound.

Just like its older brother, the SC-C70MK2 features a 12cm subwoofer and is driven by a trio of Technics’ original digital amps, the JENO (Jitter Elimination and Noise-shaping Optimisation) engines. The company claims these will produce a full-bodied sound, eliminate jitter and remove distortion from the audio signal.

The SC-C70MK2 is also equipped with Technics' proprietary LAPC (Load Adaptive Phase Calibration) tech and Space Tune, which will adjust the sound according to your room. As seen in the eye-shaped Technics Ottava S SC-C30 wireless speaker, Space Tune includes three presets (Free, Near the Wall, and Near the Corner) for easy set-up and can be further tweaked using the iOS/Android Technics Audio Center app – the user interface of which has been redesigned.

(Image credit: Technics)

There's Chromecast built-in for easy casting from a smartphone app and of course, since the data is streamed directly to the main unit, degradation in sound quality is minimised. As well as CD, Bluetooth and wi-fi playback, you get Chromecast built-in, Airplay 2, an analogue/optical input and USB memory playback to allow you to enjoy various sound sources with one unit.

Up to nine presets can be set on the main unit, such as your favourite internet radio stations, a top Spotify playlist and USB songs, making it easy to listen to your favourite music without firing up an app, too.

Building on the aesthetic of the original, the SC-C70MK2 is available in a dark silver design, with an all-black variation added.

The Technics Ottava f SC-C70MK2 will retail for £799.99 and will be available from October onwards. When pricing for the rest of the world is known, we'll update this page.

