T+A’s E-Series was first developed in 2007 to combine “thoroughbred hi-fi equipment” with the ability to play music from a variety of sources. The company decided that an integrated amplifier should sit at the heart of the range and be able to connect to multi-source players, such as the company’s Music Player, which can handle sources such as a CD player, turntable and network servers.

The three new models use the outgoing range as inspiration, but have been redeveloped using technology found in the high-end R-Series.

PA 1000 E

Sitting at the core of the range is the PA 1000 E integrated amplifier, which has been developed from the Power Plant. T+A says its development aim was “absolute neutrality, superb musical fidelity and outstanding dynamic characteristics”.

The PA 1000E uses the latest operational-amplifiers mounted on discrete, voltage-stabilised circuit boards. The amplifier also features a two-stage volume control and a flat switch that removes the tone controls and loudness functions from the signal path.

Outputs come in balanced and unbalanced varieties, with the balanced XLR input section mounted on its own circuit board and coupled directly to the pre-amplifier. The RCA and XLR inputs meanwhile, can be assigned to different source components.

MP 1000 E

One such component could be the MP 1000 E, which combines a CD transport with digital music playback. The MP 1000 E can support five digital sources: a new streaming client with wi-fi, LAN and USB interfaces; a digital tuner; a CD mechanism and digital connecting board with five SP/DIF inputs; a computer USB input that can support hi-res audio up to 32-bit/384kHz and DSD 256; and an aptX Bluetooth module.

R 1000 E

Finally, the R 1000 E aims to combine the best of the PA and MP models by having an amplifier section and support for digital sources, including a turntable via an optional phono model, a set-top box via digital optical, and wireless streaming via wi-fi or Bluetooth. It also features a CD player and digital tuner and built-in support for Tidal, Deezer and Qobuz.

Pulsar ST 20

T+A will also be launching two new speaker models at the High End show, including the Pulsar ST 20 floorstanders. These feature a compact cabinet and a three-way system comprising two long-throw bass drivers, a wide band midrange and a high-end dome tweeter. The cones are made from aluminium and produce a sound that T+A hopes will be “dynamic and fast”.

Pulsar R 20

The second pair is the Pulsar R 20 standmounters, which borrow technology from the ST 20s. The R 20s feature the same 25mm dome tweeter found in the ST 20s, but have a redesigned 150mm long-throw mid/bass driver to accommodate the R 20s' two-way design. T+A says the R 20s "offer a lively, very natural sonic image” and “sound much bigger than they actually are". Both models will be available in a black or white high-gloss lacquer finish.

