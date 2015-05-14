The G 2000 R turntable comes complete with tone arm, and can be supplied with either a moving magnet or moving coil cartridge. The MM option costs £3,432 while stepping up to the moving coil version takes the price to £4,719.

The MP 2000 R DAC (£4,204) aims to get the best from every digital music format. It's a network music player with a CD drive built-in and a range of digital inputs. It handles both PCM and DSD high-resolution music streams, and can connect to a home network either wired or wirelessly.

Two integrated amplifiers

The PA 2500 R is the larger of the two new amplifiers

There are two new integrated amplifiers in the range. The PA 2000 R (£4,204) and PA 2500 R (£5,577) are closely realated, sharing identical circuit board layouts.

T+A hasn't skimped on the connectivity, equipping both amps with a good range of single-ended and balanced XLR inputs and outputs. There's even the option of MM or MC phono module for those that want to play records.

The differences between the amplifiers come down to the PA 2500 R having a case that's twice as tall as its smaller sibling. This allows the engineers to add an extra power supply and increase the heatsink area.

The result is that while the PA 2000 R has a power output of 180 watts per channel its bigger brother delivers a hefty 260 watts.

You can expect the new R Series 2000 to hit shops in June/July this year.

