Super Bowl TV bargains! Save up to $800 on LG 4K OLED TVs

It's nearly Super Bowl time! So what better time to upgrade your game day experience with a brand new TV. And these LG OLED deals are some of the best we've seen.

You can save on the LG B8 and LG B9, with the biggest savings on Amazon.

The B9 is a 2018 LG model but it remains a great set and, thanks to this Amazon deal, a great way to bag a big bargain.

LG OLED55B8 4K OLED TV $2000 $1199 at Amazon

The B8 is the cheapest 2018 LG OLED and still delivers great picture performance as well as all the smart features you'd expect. There's LG's ThinQ with Google Assistant built in, works with Alexa support, the A7 processor for 4K HDR images and Dolby Atmos sound.View Deal

Despite the knockdown price, you get four HDMI inputs, an optical connection, wireless Bluetooth streaming and voice recognition. LG's webOS TV guide is one of the best, and brings with it a slick interface complete with YouTube, Netflix, and Amazon Video.

There's also the option to upgrade to the 2019 model B9, see below, which is only $100 more expensive and has an upgrade A7 Gen 2 processor as well as other picture enhancements.

LG OLED55B9 4K OLED TV $1800 $1299 at Amazon

LG's cheapest 2019 OLED TV uses the same processor as the LG OLED TV below but comes with 2019's picture improvements. We reviewed the slightly larger, 65-inch version, saying that it "gets our full vote of confidence".View Deal

Not tempted by an LG OLED? Check out our complete round-up of the best Super Bowl TV deals.