The new Spotify Play Button is also now integrated into the Tumblr dashboard, meaning that Tumblr users simply have to type in the song or album of their choosing before the appropriate Spotify widget is automatically served up and ready to embed.

If you fancy getting in on some website music-streaming action then head on over to Spotify for more info before loading up your blog with the tunes of your choice.

You can try one out in Andrew Everard's latest blog on the Audyssey Lower East Side media speakers.

