It's not all smartphones and tablets at MWC 2016, Sony found time to reveal a suite of products concepts to accompany its range of Xperia mobile products.

The most eye-catching in our book was the Xperia Projector, which allows you to beam images to a clear screen, and then control what you're seeing by touch, voice and gestures, just like in Minority Report (kinda).

Bringing the smartphone user interface experience to a big-screen, and from a compact projector, the device was being demonstrated as a concept at the show - as you can see in our video below.

Other products in the range of "smart product concepts" include the Xperia Ear. This is a wireless earpiece that can feed you information such as your daily schedule, weather and the latest news.

It can be voice-activated, so you can make calls, search the web, dictate text messages or navigate using voice instructions. You’ll need an Android phone with Bluetooth or NFC to use the Xperia Ear and a compatible app will allow you to adjust various settings. It’s available from summer 2016.

There was also the Xperia Agent, "a vision for a personalised assistant", which can respond to a number of commands. It has a built-in camera and a projector display for beaming information in to view.

The Xperia Eye is a compact, wearable wide-angle lens camera that can be attached to clothing or worn around your neck. It too uses Sony's voice technology, taking a picture at your command and featuring a 360-degree spherical lens.

Finally, the RM-X7BT in-car Bluetooth dongle allows you to stream music in your car using Sony’s voice technology. It will be available from summer 2016.

