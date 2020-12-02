Sonus Faber Maxima Amator are the Heritage Collection's first floorstanders

Sonus Faber has blessed its Heritage Collection with its first floorstander, the all-new Maxima Amator. The new two-way speaker joins the Electa Amator III and Minima Amator III standmounts in the range, which launched last summer to pay homage to the Italian firm’s iconic designs of old.

The Maxima Amator uses the same drivers as the Electa Amator II (which we mostly praised for their expressive and musical performance): they pair a 28mm D.A.D. (Damped Apex Dome) tweeter that has a Neodymium magnetic motor system and solid spruce wood rear chamber, with a 180mm mid/bass unit with an air-dried membrane made of cellulose pulp and natural fibers.

A new IFF Crossover (Interactive Fusion Filtering) has been especially designed for the Amator, too. It is shielded by the cabinet having been split into three separate chambers (which also helps to increase rigidity and minimise resonance), and further protected by a dedicated chamber, visible from the back of the cabinet.

(Image credit: Sonus Faber)

Speaking of which, the cabinet is, naturally for a Sonus Faber speaker, made of solid walnut wood, adorned by a real leather wrap on both the front baffle and rear panel. It echoes the aesthetic of the Electa Amator III, which we said “feels so classy that few rivals can match its aura of luxury”.

The Sonus Faber Maxima Amator is available globally from this month, priced at £14,500.

MORE:

Sonus Faber Electa Amator III review

Cyrus XR series brings updated aesthetic and premium performance

Best speakers 2020: budget to premium stereo speakers