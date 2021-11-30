Sonos "Sub Mini" spotted: smaller, cylindrical version of the Sonos Sub

Looks like Sonos is working on a new subwoofer, and it should be smaller and cheaper than the Sonos Sub. Mention of the Sonos Sub Mini was spotted within the Sonos app by a keen-eyed Redditor (via The Verge).

(Image credit: Reddit/u/S114HED)

The mention appeared within the option to connect a second subwoofer. According to the app, the Sub Mini is a "smaller, cylindrical subwoofer", as opposed to the hulking 16kg Sonos Sub. Because of its smaller size and (presumably) lower power, the Sub Mini should also be cheaper than the £600 ($699, AU$1099) Sonos Sub. Which many would welcome.

The app also lets slip that you won't be able to add two Sub Minis to your Sonos set-up. So if you want more low-end rumble, the standard Sub is the way to go.

This isn't the only new device up Sonos' sleeve. The firm has been rumoured to have a pair of wireless noise-cancelling headphones in the pipeline, and they could even launch before the end of this year. Fingers crossed.

MORE:

Check out the best Sonos deals around right now

FYI: Sonos: everything you need to know

And a broader FYI: Multi-room audio: everything you need to know

These are the best subwoofers to augment your set-up