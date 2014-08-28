For the football supporters among us, the news comes just in time for transfer deadline day and the frenetic updates from presenter Jim White, on what is one of the busiest days of the sporting calendar.

The app can be accessed by anyone who has a Now TV Entertainment Month Pass or Sky Movies Monthly Pass – so it's not restricted to just those with Sky Sports Day or Weekly Passes.

Sky Sports News HQ is the latest app to join the Now TV Box line-up - with catch-up services including 4oD, ITV On Demand, BBC iPlayer and Demand 5 already among those available.

MORE: Sky to usher in new football season with Sports News rebrand