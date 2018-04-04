The German broadcaster has secured exclusive rights to broadcast 25 matches of the 2018 FIFA Football World Cup in Ultra HD, according to reports by Broadband TV News.

The agreement with SportA - the sports agency of German public broadcasters ARD and ZDF - means the pay-TV broadcaster can show a match live in 4K on every tournament day. ARD and ZDF remain rights-holders to all 64 games in HD and SD.

Unsurprisngly, every Mannschaft match will be shown, as well as other fixtures (including two of the quarter-finals, both semis, the third-place play-off and the final itself on 15th July).

MORE: How to watch the World Cup on TV, in 4K, online and on mobile

The live coverage on Sky Sport UHD (which launched back in 2016) is available to all Sky subscribers in Germany who own a Sky+ Pro receiver (and, of course, a 4K TV or projector).

The news follows FIFA's confirmation last October that this summer's entire tournament would be available in 4K and HDR. Not 8K and 4D as we suggested at the start of this month.

So now we're sitting here with our fingers crossed, waiting for UK Sky's announcement...

MORE:

BenQ announces £1200 4K HDR projector

The 10 most popular reviews on What Hi-Fi?

Oppo ditches Blu-ray player business

Tidal comes to Cambridge streamers and receivers

Listen to the What Hi-Fi? playlist