Sky is making some further improvements to its Sky+ app for iOS and Android devices.

From next month, series link functionality will be added to the app so Sky subscribers will be able to remotely record entire series of programmes to their Sky+ HD box. And from next week series link functionality will also be added to Sky.com.

What's more, the design of the Sky+ app for Android will be brought into line with iOS apps this week, and there'll be a new bespoke app for Android tablets.

Sky says it currently offers ten mobile apps across a selection of devices, including iPhone, iPad, Android, Blackberry and Windows 7.

Last month the Sky+ app got an update to make it compatible with iOS 5.

The iOS app has been downloaded 2.4 million times since launch, says Sky, and the Android app more than 900,000 times.

