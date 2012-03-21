Simple Audio has released an iOS control app for its Roomplayer multiroom music system.

It's a free download that turns any Apple iOS device (iPhone/iPad/iPod Touch) into a controller for operating one or more Roomplayers around the house.

The touchscreen interface allows users to pick the room they want to play music in, browse all music libraries, view album art, choose and play a song, play internet radio or adjust the volume.

The iPhone App Store will automatically notify you when software updates are available.

Simple Audio's Roomplayer system uses HomePlug Powerline and wired ethernet technology to transmit 24-bit, HD sound via your home's mains electricity network to different rooms, rather than relying on wireless transmission as used by the likes of AirPlay and Sonos.

