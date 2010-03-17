There are two Freeview HD receivers in the line-up – one with a 320GB hard drive – and a Freeview+ set-top box with USB recording.

The Sharp TU-T2HR32 is a 320GB PVR (personal video recorder) which will sell for £290 when it goes on sale in May.

It has dual DVB-T2 tuners, allowing users to watch one channel while recording another, supports high-definition content up to 1080p resolution and has an HDMI socket and Ethernet port for connecting to "future internet-based services", says Sharp.

Next in the range is the Sharp TU-T2 at £180, due on sale in April. It's a straightforward Freeview HD receiver without the recording functionality of the pricier model.

And the entry-level model in the range is the standard-definition TU-T1UR Freeview+ box with USB recording, out in May for £100. Three USB ports on the front panel allow users to play recordings back on a PC or second Tv with a USB socket.

You can also watch pre-recorded items while recording live TV, copy recordings from one device to another and schedule series recordings using the eight-day programme guide.

