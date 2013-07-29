The Sevenoaks Summer Sale is now on and there are plenty of savings to be made on a wide range of hi-fi and home cinema products.

In stores and online, the sale includes soundbars and streamers, AV receivers and televisions. Here are some of the best deals, head to the Sevenoaks website for more.

Samsung UE55F7000 55in 3D LED TV £1999 (Save £200 / free HW-F551 soundbar/sub / claim free 5-year warranty / claim £100 cashback)

Sony BDP-S790 3D Blu-ray player £199 (Save £40 / free QED Profile HDMI cable 1m worth £25)

Yamaha RX-V673 AV receiver £359 (Save £140)

Pioneer SC-LX86 AV receiver £1199 (Save £1000)

Yamaha YSP-5100 digital sound projector £749 (Save £750)

NAD VISO 1 wireless speaker dock £329 (Save £170)

Interest piqued? See full details and more hot deals on the Sevenoaks website.

by Joe Cox

