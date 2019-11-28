Sennheiser Black Friday: save £155 on PXC 550 Wireless headphones

Those looking for a pair of big wireless noise-cancelling cans will snap up this Black Friday deal. Amazon has slashed the price of the Sennheiser PXC 550 Wireless headphones by a whopping £155, dropping them from £329.99 to £174.99.

Sennheiser PXC 550 Wireless £329.99 £174.99 at Amazon

Massively cushioned ear cups and wireless Bluetooth technology make these noise-cancelling cans an ideal companion, whether you're jetting off somewhere sunny or just battling through the daily commute. View Deal

Aimed at the discerning business traveller, these headphones look very smart indeed, and boast stellar noise-cancelling tech (perfect for blocking out unwanted conference calls).

They fold down small enough to stay in your carry on, and sonically speaking they perform excellently - the presentation is arranged and orderly, while there's a lot of detail to get your teeth into.

Of course, you don't have to be a 'discerning business traveller' in order to enjoy them. But their style is more subdued than some models we could mention. And in our review, they earned a perfect five stars, which is not something we award lightly. £175 well spent.