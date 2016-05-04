Samsung has today announced that its UBD-K8500 Ultra HD player meets the UHD Premium criteria set by the UHD Alliance. The player has been tested to confirm it can precisely read all the information on an Ultra HD Blu-ray disc - and has passed.

The official Ultra HD Premium logo will be put on all Samsung Ultra HD Blu-ray players to help consumers differentiate and identify the products that can deliver “a premium viewing experience at home”.

The UBD-K8500 is now available to buy in the UK for £430, some £170 less than Panasonic’s five-star DMP-UB900.

