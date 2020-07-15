Ruark R3 combines CD, streaming and radio in a more affordable system

A month to the day since Ruark first teased an all-new music system to What Hi-Fi?, the British brand has officially lifted the veil on the R3.

The Ruark R3 will arrive next month for £629, slotting in between the company’s R2 (£419, AU$900) and R4 (£699, AU$1500) all-in-one systems – and not just in price but in features too. Connectivity wise, the R3 is essentially a R2 plus the CD player of the offline-only R4. A smaller, less powerful, does-it-all R5 (£995, AU$1999), if you like.

The 30-watt system complements a built-in CD player with network streaming (Spotify Connect included), aptX Bluetooth and a radio with FM/DAB/DAB+. There’s a single optical and two RCA line-level inputs for connecting up additional audio sources, as well as a USB-C port for playback and charging, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

An Ethernet socket provides a more stable alternative to a wi-fi connection for those wishing to stream music over DLNA or the number of streaming services available, which include Tidal, Amazon Music and Deezer.

(Image credit: Ruark)

Our verdict on the Ruark R5 noted it was, "perhaps the most well-featured all-in-one desktop system you can buy right now" – and now Ruark has made that combination of features more accessible with the introduction of the R3. Who can argue with that?

Anyone familiar with Ruark’s do-it-all music systems won’t be surprised by the R3’s appearance, which follows its siblings’ suit with its wooden cabinet (available in ‘rich walnut’ and ‘soft grey lacquer’), clothed façade, and central, clock-displaying OLED screen.

Ruark says the cabinet has been carefully tuned for the NS+ loudspeaker units, which are driven by Class A/B amplifiers. By utilising Ruark’s latest developments in digital audio processing, the R3 promises a performance that belies its compact size – something the company's products have successfully delivered before. Needless to say, we're looking forward to getting our hands on the new R3 (and especially that trademark RotoDial) for a full review very soon.

