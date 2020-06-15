Ruark teases “versatile” R3 all-in-one system for summer launch

Ruark has today shared information with What Hi-Fi? teasing an all-new Ruark R3 all-in-one system for a summer launch.

Ruark is one of the few consumer electronics brands with both feet firmly in the all-in-one audio systems game – and we’re glad for that. The British brand is behind a number of recommendable systems, such as the R2, R4, R5 and MRx, which are ideal for anyone after a space-efficient, one-box music system. And very soon it will have another. Concrete information is thin on the ground for now, but we can make some assumptions...

For one, the Ruark R3 should, as logic would dictate, slip into the line-up between the R2 (a £400 system with Bluetooth and wi-fi streaming) and the R4 (a £650 wi-fi streaming system with a built-in CD player), both in terms of features and price.

From the teaser image the R3 looks to conform to its siblings’ design, what with the familiar rounded wooden casework, grey clothed front and central LED screen. The slider feet upon which the chassis sit appear to raise the R3 at a slight angle, too.

In Ruark’s own words: "R3 takes all that’s good from the company’s award-winning R2 and R4 models, in a compact music system that will exceed your expectations… Ruark believes everyone deserves great design in their lives, products that help people enjoy life that little bit more. Its forthcoming model combines a dapper design with a versatile and playful form factor, topped off by a sublime sound that belies its compact stature. It is also hugely flexible, empowering users to do more than they thought possible with such a system."

The Ruark R3, which you can register your interest in now over at Ruark's website, is set for a summer release. We should have full details and specification before that, but for now, consider our appetite suitably whetted.

