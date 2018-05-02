Today, Sky has announced it will exclusively broadcast Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding in Ultra HD.



The 4K coverage will be shown live on Sky News, and simulcast on Sky One, from 9am on Saturday 19th May.

As with all of Sky’s Ultra HD coverage, it will be available to Sky Q customers who have a Sky Q 2TB box, a Sky Q Multiscreen subscription and, naturally, a 4K TV.

The filming will require approximately 110 cameras, 160 technical staff, 27km of cable and 20 fibre circuits in and out of Windsor Castle - so hopefully only the one knot will be tied that day.

The cherry on the wedding cake? Decca Records will also be releasing an audio stream of the ceremony across global streaming services, including Tidal, Spotify, Apple Music and Deezer, with a physical CD and vinyl release to follow on 25th May. The physical album will come with a special collector’s booklet.

[Image credit: Sky News]

