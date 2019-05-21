RHA launches MA650i budget Apple Lightning headphones

Glasgow-based independent audio brand RHA has released its first pair of dedicated Apple headphones, the RHA MA650i.

Made specifically for iPhone, iPad or iPod, the headphones are an extension to RHA's MA650 headphone series but feature that all-important Apple Lightning connection.

Practically identical in appearance to the MA650 Android headphones (except for that Lightning jack on the end). The new MA650i model is priced at £59.95, £10 more than the Android version (which is currently even cheaper on Amazon). The MA650 range also comes in a wireless option in white (with black available soon), for £99.95, should you feel like being brand agnostic. All the RHA headphones come with a three-year guarantee.

The RHA MA650i Apple earphones feature an aluminium housing, plus a three-button remote and mic that allows listeners to switch between calls and music, or ask, "Hey Siri, is it going to rain today?". You also get a mesh carry bag, various tips for a secure fit and even a clothing clip - should you choose to venture out regardless of what Siri says about the weather.

The MA650i headphones are available for pre-order today, and will be shipped and in stores on 23rd May.

MORE:

Best Apple headphones

RHA TrueConnect review

RHA MA390 Wireless review