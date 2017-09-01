The True Wireless SHB4385 in-ear Bluetooth buds have a C-fit stability fin to make sure they stay snug and fit in your ears, and last six hours on a single charge.

The charging capsule has an onboard battery with one full charge, so you can get a total of 12 hours in one day. They're quite large earbuds compared with rivals such as the Sony WF-1000X (£200), but the Philips buds are more affordable at €130.

The SHB4385 is part of Philips’s new BASS+ headphones range, which, unsurprisingly, focuses on delivering “powerful bass”. The BASS+ headphones – which come in over-, on- and in-ear variants – feature specially tuned drivers and bass vents to accentuate the low frequencies.

Along with the wireless buds, there are seven models in the BASS+ range, with standard wired and Bluetooth versions for each type.

The over-ear models include the wired SHL3175 (€40) and the Bluetooth SHB3175 (€70), both available in black or white finishes. The over-ears are also foldable designs, too.

The on-ears include the wired SHL3070 (€25) and the Bluetooth SHB3075 (€50), available in black, white, blue and red finishes.

In-ear models include the wired SHE4300 (€15), available in black or white, while the variant with a mic (SHE4305) is also available in blue and red finishes and cost €20.

The Bluetooth in-ears, SHB4305, cost €60 and come in black and white only.

Philips has also added new wireless models to its Flite range of headphones.

The Everlite Bluetooth over-ears (SHB4805) feature 32mm drivers, a foldable design, in-line remote and mic, and last 13 hours on a single charge. There’s also a “Fast Charge” option that gives you an hour of playback after just five minutes of charging. They’re available in white with rose gold and dark chrome finishes, and cost €80.

Meanwhile, the Hyprlite Bluetooth in-ears (SHB4205) weigh just 26g, feature 12.2mm drivers and seven hours of playback. They also come in white with rose gold and dark chrome, and will cost €60.

The BASS+ True Wireless earbuds will be available from November 2017, while the other models are available to buy soon.

