Philips has announced the £200 BDP7600 Blu-ray player, complete with 3D, wi-fi and HD audio support.

The BDP7600 features full HD 3D playback, Net TV, DLNA, integrated wireless, DivX Plus HD compatibility and Philips' latest CinemaPerfect HD processing engine.

As always Philips has aimed for a unique design slant, with a mirror-like finish and a tapered lower panel with touch sensitive controls.

Alongside support for 3D content, CinemaPerfect has been developed specifically to get the best from standard definition DVDs.

Dolby TrueHD and DTS-HD Master Audio are supported, while there are 7.1-analogue outputs for using with older AV receivers.

Not for the first time we're looking forward to testing a manufacturer's 'super fast eject and power up' claim, as well as the wide-range of supported file formats, including DivX Plus HD, H.264, MKV and WMV.

Last but not least Philips has a downloadable app allowing full control of the BDP7600 from a smartphone.

The Philips BDP7600 Blu-ray player is available now for around £200.

