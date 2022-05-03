Philips announces 27-inch OLED monitor

Philips has unveiled its first OLED monitor for professionals. The 27-inch 27E1N8900 is 'DisplayHDR True Black 400 certified' and has a peak brightness of 540 nits, apparently making it ideal for editing 4K video.

The monitor promises "stunning" colour reproduction – 99.6% AdobeRGB, 99% DCI-P3 – so expect hues to look very lifelike. Other features include an extremely high contrast ratio (1,000,000:1, in theory) and a "LowBlue Mode" that's easy on tired eyes.

To the rear, Philips has supplied two HDMI 2.0 inputs, a DisplayPort 1.4 and a USB-C port with Power Delivery up to 90W. The latter lets you can charge your laptop, watch 4K video and transfer data at the same time. Nice.

The 27E1N8900's charms probably won't work on hardcore gamers, however. Despite the presence of 'HDR Game' mode, the lack of VRR, combined with a refresh rate that tops out at 60Hz, means that this monitor won't be able to take advantage of the flagship features of the PS5 or Xbox Series X.

Philips says the 27E1N8900 will be available in the US "soon" for $1060 (around £850 / AU$1500). There's no word as to if/when it will reach the UK or Australia.

Looking for the ultimate gaming monitor? Dell's Alienware Curved QD-OLED gaming monitor could be worth considering. It recently went on sale for £1099 / $1299 (around AU$1820).

