Panasonic announces five-strong OLED TV range for 2022

Having until now only revealed the LZ2000 flagship model of its 2022 TV range, Panasonic has now taken the wraps off four further OLED models and two 'core' LCD sets.

The LZ2000, which features Panasonic's Master OLED Pro panel and picture processing technology as well as a Technics-tuned front-, side- and upwards-firing speaker arrangement, is now joined by the LZ1500, which appears to partner the same flagship picture performance with a pared-back sound system.

These two top models are available in different sizes though: the LZ2000 comes in 55-inch, 65-inch and (new for Panasonic OLEDs) 77-inch models, while the LZ1500 comes in 65 inches, 55 inches, 48 inches and (again, new for Panasonic OLEDs) 42 inches. As with LG's 2022 OLEDs, Panasonic has stated that while most sizes are brighter than their 2021 equivalents, the 42-inch and 48-inch models don't go as bright as their larger siblings.

(Image credit: Panasonic)

Sitting below the LZ2000 and LZ1500 are three further OLED models. First of these is the LZ1000, which features a Master OLED (rather than Master OLED Pro) panel and is available in 55 and 65 inches.

Then there are two entry-level, non-Master OLEDs, the LZ980 and LZ800. These models are both available in 42, 48, 55 and 65 inches and appear to differ only in their speaker systems, with the LZ980 boasting what Panasonic refers to as Cinema Surround Pro and the LZ800 having the more basic Cinema Surround.

All models support both HDR10+ and Dolby Vision (as well as the usual HDR10 and HLG). There's also support for Filmmaker Mode, Netflix Adaptive Calibrated and Dolby Vision IQ.

All models also appear to boast HDMI 2.1 sockets (the number of which hasn't been specified) that support 4K 120Hz at full resolution and VRR (including AMD FreeSync Premium), and there's a new Game Control Board that gathers all gaming features and info in one place, just like LG's Game Optimiser menu.

(Image credit: Panasonic)

Panasonic has also announced two of the LCD TVs that sit below its OLEDs.

First up is the LX940, which appears to be the company's top non-OLED for 2022. This model has a 120Hz LCD panel with an LED backlight. Panasonic is referring to this set as having HDR Cinema Display Pro and is making it available in 43, 49, 55, 65 and 75 inch sizes. Unfortunately, this is an EU-only model, and there are apparently no plans for a UK launch.

Over here in Blighty we instead get our own exclusive model, the LX800. Unlike the models further up Panasonic's range, which use the company's own My Home Screen 7.0 operating system, the LX800 is an Android TV. Available in 43, 50, 55, 65 and 75 inch sizes, the two smaller models have HDR Bright Panel+ displays while the bigger sets are designated as HDR Cinema Display.

No pricing or availability details have yet been released by Panasonic, but we're expecting to get more information and even perhaps some hands-on time with the new range very soon. Stay tuned.

